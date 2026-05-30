Peace essential for Manipur's progress, CM tells tribal scholarship beneficiaries

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 30 stressed that peace and inclusive development are essential for the state's progress while interacting with beneficiaries of the Post-Matric Scholarship (ST) scheme during the “Birsa Lives in New Bharat” Week celebrations under Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026.

Addressing a special interactive session organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills at Hotel Imphal, the chief minister said the scholarship scheme is aimed at promoting equality and uplifting all communities. He said the programme honoured the contributions of tribal leader Birsa Munda towards the welfare and empowerment of tribal society.

Expressing concern over complaints that some students had not received scholarship payments for the last four months, Singh said the funds had already been released and that delays were mainly due to Aadhaar and bank account linkage issues. He directed officials to resolve the problems at the earliest to ensure timely disbursal of benefits.

The chief minister said education plays a vital role in shaping the future of young people and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing genuine difficulties faced by students and ensuring welfare schemes reach intended beneficiaries.

Emphasising inclusive growth, he said Manipur could progress only when all 36 communities living in the hills and valleys develop together. He stressed the need for balanced development across the state and said the advancement of every community is crucial for overall progress.

Highlighting the importance of peace, Singh said development can take place only in a peaceful environment. He noted that students and daily wage earners are among the worst affected during periods of unrest and asserted that dialogue remains the only path to lasting peace. He appealed to students to contribute towards strengthening harmony and understanding among different communities.

Speaking via video conferencing, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said the programme underscored the role of education in empowering tribal youth and shaping a better future. She described the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme as more than financial assistance, calling it a vital support system that enables students to continue their studies and pursue their aspirations.

Students raised concerns regarding delays in scholarship disbursal, implementation of scholarship schemes and enhancement of stipend support. Students from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts also participated virtually and shared their views and challenges. The chief minister assured them that their concerns would be examined and appropriate steps taken by the government.

The programme was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Director of Tribal Affairs and Hills Rangnamei Rang Peter, departmental officials, scholarship beneficiaries and students.

