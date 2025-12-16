Peace must come before government formation: Manipur BJP MLA after Delhi talks

Restoring peace has been identified as the foremost condition for forming a new government in Manipur, with BJP legislators conveying this priority after a high-level meeting with the party’s central leadership in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the national capital, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro described the discussions as productive and centred on public welfare, while stressing that stability must precede any political transition in the state, which has been under President’s Rule for the past 10 months.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the central leadership. The main agenda was the welfare of the people,” Robindro said. “The government will and has to come. But there has to be peace first. I cannot say the definite timeline, but the government will be formed.”

The meeting, held on Sunday, brought together BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party’s Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, and legislators from Manipur, including representatives from both the Meitei and Kuki communities, who have been on opposing sides of the ethnic conflict in the state.

Highlighting the need for reconciliation, Robindro added, “We are all human beings and have to live together. Whatever mistakes have been committed, we have to forgive each other and forget.”

Another BJP legislator, Heikham Dingo, said the focus of the talks remained on restoring harmony. “We discussed how to bring peace. Continued dialogue with the Centre would lead to positive outcomes for the people,” he said.

Sources indicated that the central leadership urged Meitei and Kuki MLAs to work jointly to bridge differences between the two communities, underlining that lasting peace was essential for Manipur’s recovery.

A total of 34 BJP MLAs from the state attended the Delhi meeting, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata Singh. Of the seven BJP MLAs from the Kuki community, four were present, while three could not attend due to what were described as “unavoidable reasons”.

The discussions are seen as a key step by the BJP towards rebuilding trust, stabilising the state, and paving the way for the eventual formation of an elected government in Manipur.