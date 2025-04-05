A high-level dialogue between Meitei and Kuki community representatives, initiated by the Central Government to pave the way for peace in strife-hit Manipur, concluded without a conclusive outcome today, April 5. The much-anticipated meeting, held in New Delhi, lasted nearly five hours but failed to produce a mutual agreement on key issues.

Sources indicate that the talks, while constructive in tone, ended inconclusively due to objections raised by the Kuki side on certain proposed points.

The meeting, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), saw participation from six representatives of the Meitei community, drawn from the All Manipur United Clubs Organization (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). The Kuki community was represented by eight delegates, including six from the Kuki-Zo Council and two from the Zomi Council.

Senior central officials led the dialogue, with Interlocutor AK Mishra and a Joint Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representing the MHA. The Manipur state government was represented by Chief Secretary PK Sinha and Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha.

The closed-door meeting commenced at around 11 a.m. and continued until 4 p.m., during which the Centre reportedly put forward a six-point roadmap aimed at restoring normalcy and building mutual trust between the communities. Key points included:

Appeal for non-violence and strong administrative action against perpetrators.

Support for disarmament efforts and cooperation with initiatives led by the Governor.

Facilitation of free movement along national and state highways.

Rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) with government support.

Emphasis on developmental efforts in conflict-affected and neglected areas.

Long-term resolution of contentious issues through dialogue with the MHA.

However, according to sources, Kuki representatives expressed reservations over some of the points, leading to a deadlock. As a result, the meeting concluded without consensus, though discussions are expected to continue in the coming days.

The dialogue is part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to bring lasting peace to Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic tensions and violence over the past year.