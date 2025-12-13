‘Peace, understanding, and reconciliation’: President Murmu’s call to Manipur communities

President Droupadi Murmu, on December 12, stressed that peace and reconciliation remain the most urgent priorities in Manipur, calling on all communities to continue supporting efforts to restore harmony while reaffirming the Union government’s commitment to the state’s well-being and progress.

Addressing a reception programme in Senapati district, Murmu said the Centre was working closely with local leaders, civil society groups and communities to ensure development reaches every part of Manipur, particularly remote tribal regions. She urged people across hills and valleys to remain united, noting that “peace, understanding, and reconciliation” were essential for a stable and prosperous future.

The President said she was pleased to be in Senapati, a district with a strong tribal legacy, and referred to the observance of Nupi Lal Memorial Day as “the prime example of female voice in bringing about positive social change”. Highlighting Manipur’s cultural diversity, she said the presence of many tribal communities was clearly reflected in the district.

Murmu recalled her visit to Taphou Naga village, where she received a warm welcome from tribal representatives and interacted with displaced persons. She also drew attention to the Maram tribe, found in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts, describing it as the only Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in the state. “The unique culture of Maram contributes to India’s tribal diversity,” she said.

Emphasising inclusive growth, the President said ensuring greater participation of Manipur’s tribal communities in national progress was “a national priority”. She noted that the hill districts had benefited in recent years from focused investments in roads, bridges, national highways, rural connectivity, healthcare, education, drinking water and electricity.

“Manipur’s strength lies in its diversity, its culture, languages and traditions,” Murmu said, adding that the hills and the valley had always complemented each other, “like two sides of the same beautiful land”.

Reiterating the Centre’s stance, she said, “The government of India recognises the aspirations of the people of the state. I understand with total empathy your concerns and desires for a peaceful and prosperous future.” She added that the government remained fully committed to the well-being and progress of the people of Manipur.

During the visit, the President inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects. Expressing confidence in their impact, she said the initiatives would strengthen education, healthcare, security and community infrastructure, improving the lives of thousands of families and bringing essential services closer to remote areas.

“Let us continue working together for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur,” she said.