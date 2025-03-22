The Supreme Court judges' team, headed by Justice B R Gavai, met internally displaced persons in strife-torn Manipur's Churachandpur district on March 22 and assured that “peace will return to the state soon.”

The judges also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district.

Upon their arrival, the team visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

“Peace will soon return to Manipur. We know that all of you are going through a difficult phase but with the assistance of everyone, this phase will be over in a short period. Have faith in the constitution. Our constitution will ensure that peace will return to the state fully one day. One day, we will overcome it,” Justice BR Gavai assured internally displaced people in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who is part of the delegation and belongs to the Meitei community, did not visit the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district amid objections from a lawyers' body there. An official said that Justice Singh will instead head to Bishnupur district.

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) has urged its Churachandpur district counterpart to withdraw its directive preventing a Meitei Supreme Court judge from visiting the Kuki-Zo-dominated area.