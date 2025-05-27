The People's Progressive Alliance Manipur (PPAM), along with its affiliated group Imagi Meira, has called for the resignation of 59 Members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly (MLAs), alleging their continued failure to fulfill constitutional responsibilities amidst the state's ongoing crisis.

In a demonstration held today, PPAM members marched to the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat seeking a response to a memorandum submitted on May 6. The memorandum, addressed to the Assembly Secretary, demanded full disclosure of the benefits and entitlements received by both sitting and former MLAs.

Speaking to the media, Thokchom Sujata, convenor of Imagi Meira, strongly condemned the MLAs for their inaction during a period of unrest. “They have consistently failed to perform their duties as elected representatives. They no longer deserve to enjoy the benefits entitled to them,” she stated.

Sujata emphasized that the MLAs’ lack of accountability has eroded public trust in democratic institutions. “It is deeply unfortunate that at a time of crisis, our MLAs are not performing their constitutional responsibilities,” she said.

She also criticized Kuki MLAs for allegedly supporting the demand for a separate administration while continuing to enjoy the privileges of elected representatives. “If Kuki MLAs truly want a separate administration, why are they still enjoying the entitlements provided to MLAs?” she questioned.

Further, PPAM condemned the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat for repeatedly failing to respond to calls for transparency. “Despite submitting a formal letter on May 6, seeking comprehensive information on MLA entitlements, we have yet to receive a reply,” Sujata lamented. “Today, we returned with the same demand, and once again, no information was provided.”

PPAM has urged the immediate publication of detailed records relating to MLA salaries, allowances, pensions, medical reimbursements, travel benefits, staff entitlements, and all other forms of financial or material support. Sujata stressed that public representatives must lead by example in upholding transparency and fiscal responsibility.