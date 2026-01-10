Petrol pumps in Manipur valley districts close down indefinitely over bomb attack, extortion threats

Two days after a bomb attack targeted a fuel station in Bishnupur district, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) on January 9 announced an indefinite closure of all petrol pumps across the valley areas and their peripheral regions, effective from January 10, until its demands are addressed.

In a letter submitted to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF expressed grave concern over the security of petrol pump owners, staff, and infrastructure. The association stated that despite assurances and actions taken by the state authorities, fuel dealers continue to face serious threats, citing the recent bomb blast as evidence of the prevailing insecurity.

The MPDF said it has unanimously resolved to shut down operations indefinitely, seeking immediate attention from the government and an amicable resolution to ensure safety and accountability. The association has also demanded compensation for the damages caused to the fuel station that was attacked.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at a petrol pump in Moirang area of Bishnupur district, triggering an explosion. Although no injuries were reported, the attack has heightened fear among fuel dealers.

The MPDF further urged the government to strengthen security arrangements at petrol pumps across the state to prevent similar incidents in the future. It also demanded that the government take full responsibility for any future attacks, including bomb blasts or kidnappings, and provide compensation for damage to infrastructure as well as maximum monetary compensation in cases where dealers or staff are injured or killed.

The shutdown is expected to significantly disrupt fuel supply in the valley region if the standoff continues.