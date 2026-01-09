Petrol pumps to shut indefinitely after bomb attack in Manipur's Moirang Kumbi Road

A bomb blast at a fuel station on Moirang Kumbi Road has prompted petrol pump owners to announce an indefinite shutdown across Manipur’s valley and peripheral areas from January 10.

Condemning the attack on Elidas Fuel Station on January 8, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity said repeated bombings targeting fuel outlets had made it impossible for dealers to continue operations safely. The organisation described the latest incident as a matter of grave concern, noting that the attack was carried out by unidentified miscreants.

This was the second such incident in just over a month. A petrol pump dealer had earlier been targeted on December 6, raising alarm within the fraternity about a pattern of threats against fuel retailers.

While acknowledging that authorities have taken steps to improve security, the MPDF said the blast underscored persistent risks faced by dealers and staff. The fraternity said assurances alone were no longer sufficient after the latest explosion.

Drawing the attention of the Manipur Government, the MPDF said it could not continue business under the current conditions. It demanded enhanced security for petrol pumps, dealers and employees to ensure that no similar incidents occur in the future.

The fraternity also called on the government to take full responsibility for any future incidents, including bomb blasts or kidnappings, and to compensate for damage to fuel station infrastructure. It sought maximum monetary compensation in cases of injury or loss of life involving dealers or staff, and immediate compensation for the damage caused to Elidas Fuel Station.

Stating that urgent intervention was needed, the MPDF announced that all petrol pumps in the valley and surrounding areas would remain closed indefinitely until its demands are met.