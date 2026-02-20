PIB Imphal holds preparatory meeting for Manipur media delegation’s Kerala press tour

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Imphal on February 20 convened a preparatory meeting ahead of a six-day press tour to Kerala by a Manipur media delegation scheduled from February 22 to 27. The meeting was held at the PIB Imphal office to brief participating journalists on the objectives and schedule of the visit.

The session was chaired by Dr Engam Pame, Director of PIB Imphal, who outlined the purpose of the exposure tour and emphasised the importance of responsible, accurate and development-focused journalism. He stated that the visit would provide meaningful insights into the functioning of key government institutions and create opportunities for professional engagement.

Dr Pame said the primary objective of the tour is to offer media professionals first-hand knowledge of major Central government initiatives and flagship programmes, including Smart City projects, large-scale infrastructure developments and research establishments. He noted that direct exposure to project sites would enable journalists to better understand policy implementation, operational challenges and measurable outcomes.

He further highlighted that the tour would facilitate interactions with officials, scientists and beneficiaries, allowing the delegation to gain a comprehensive perspective on governance initiatives. According to him, the programme would also strengthen long-term professional linkages between media organisations and government departments, improving coordination and accuracy in future reporting.

The 12-member delegation comprises ten journalists representing both valley and hill districts of Manipur from print and electronic media platforms. Participating organisations include The Sangai Express, Poknapham, ISTV, Impact TV, NE News, Hueiyen Lanpao, Sanaleibak, India Today NE, Gaanphiu Mail, Akashvani Imphal and Cham.

The press tour is being organised by PIB Imphal in collaboration with PIB Kochi and PIB Thiruvananthapuram under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Moirangthem Rustum, Assistant Director of the Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office Chandel, is coordinating the tour and accompanying the delegation as Conducting Officer. He is assisted by Thokchom Rabichandra, Information Assistant, PIB Imphal.

