PIB organises ‘Vartalap’ media workshop in Imphal on 12 years of governance

A one-day media workshop titled "Vartalap" on the theme "12 Years of Governance" was organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Regional Office, Imphal, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, at Hotel Imolesh in Imphal on June 24.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Director of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Th. Charanjeet Singh, highlighted the importance of strong coordination between the government and the media for effective governance. He said that while governments implement various welfare schemes and development programmes for society, the media plays a crucial role in ensuring that information reaches people in every corner of the state.

Charanjeet Singh noted that initiatives such as media workshops help strengthen cooperation among different government agencies and media organisations, thereby enhancing public awareness and outreach.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of PIB Regional Office, Imphal, Engam Pame, said India requires a renewed mindset and collective effort from all sections of society to address future challenges and contribute to nation-building. He stressed that every citizen shares responsibility for the development of the community, society and the nation, and underscored the importance of upholding ethical and ideological values while working towards a better future.

Following the inaugural session, a series of technical sessions were conducted on key policy reforms undertaken by the Government of India.

A session on Economic Reforms and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was delivered by A. Dhaneshor Singh, Superintendent, CGST Imphal Commissionerate. Another session on **Educational Reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020** was presented by Prof. Angom Dilipkumar Singh, Professor in the Department of Physics at Manipur University.

The workshop brought together media professionals and government officials, providing a platform for discussions on governance, policy reforms and the role of the media in disseminating information to the public.

