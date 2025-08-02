PM-KISAN Diwas observed in Manipur to mark disbursement of 20th instalment under flagship scheme

The ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region, Manipur Centre, in collaboration with its constituent Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), commemorated PM-KISAN Diwas at its Lamphelpat campus to mark the disbursement of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Government of India aimed at empowering farmers through direct financial support.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, described the celebration as a pivotal milestone in India’s agricultural transformation. He highlighted that PM-KISAN, launched in 2019 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. With the latest instalment, ₹20,500 crore has been credited directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Dr. Mishra emphasized that PM-KISAN goes beyond monetary aid—it is a symbol of respect for farmers’ dedication and resilience, which lie at the heart of national development. He further added that the scheme showcases the principles of minimum government, maximum governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity through features such as timely SMS notifications, KYC compliance, and land record authentication.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the scheme has become a lifeline for small and marginal farmers, enabling them to invest in quality inputs, adopt modern agricultural practices, and meet essential needs.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ph. Ranjit Sharma, Director of Extension Education, CAU Imphal, termed PM-KISAN as a transformative initiative, especially for the farming communities in the Northeastern region. He pointed out that Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) have also benefitted significantly from the scheme. Encouraging broader participation, he urged all eligible farmers to register and take full advantage of the ongoing rollout.

The event also witnessed the distribution of agricultural inputs to selected beneficiaries, further aiding their agricultural activities. A live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address and the official release of the 20th instalment was screened for the attendees, allowing them to witness the national event in real-time.

Among other dignitaries present were Dr. Ch. Basudha Devi, Head of the Regional Centre, ICAR RC for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, and Peter Salam, Director of Agriculture, Government of Manipur.