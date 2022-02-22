IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address election rallies in Manipur's Imphal.

Last week Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls and promised host of 'freebies' while focusing on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Among the BJP's top promises are two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries of the state. Free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college-going girls of the state. Girls from EWS and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme.

Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.