IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to blow the poll bugle in poll-bound Manipur tomorrow.

Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi has confirmed that PM Modi will be addressing a public meeting rally at the Luwangshangbam sports complex, which is situated in Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s constituency. In view of the Covid-19 protocols in place, the party has decided to not allow more than 1 lakh people to attend the event.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of militant groups of Manipur, has called for a total shutdown on February 22 to “boycott” Modi’s visit to the state.

The organization appealed to the people to support the boycott call by enforcing the total shutdown which will remain effective until the PM leaves the state. Medical, fire services, and other emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown, said CorCom in a statement.

It further claimed that Modi’s visit is part of an agenda to extend India’s “colonial rule” over Manipur.

Manipur is set to go to polls in on February 28 and March 5.

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