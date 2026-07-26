PM Modi applauds Manipur astrophysicist Ronaldo Laishram, citizen-led initiatives in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, July 26 highlighted a series of inspiring achievements and citizen-led initiatives from across the country during the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister drew attention to contributions in the fields of science, environmental conservation and sustainable development, citing examples from Manipur, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Among the notable achievements, PM Modi praised Manipur-born astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram, who is currently based in Japan and was part of an international research team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies.

Speaking about the achievement, the Prime Minister said the newly identified galaxy cluster has been named the Loktak Proto-Cluster, after the iconic Loktak Lake in Manipur.

"I would like to tell you all about Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur. His name is Ronaldo, but he is an astrophysicist. He works in Japan and was part of the team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies. They named this entire cluster the Loktak Proto-Cluster, after a beautiful lake in Manipur," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted a "Waste to Wealth" initiative from Sitamarhi in Bihar, where discarded plastic waste is being recycled into benches for use in public spaces. He described the initiative as an example of sustainable resource management and community-driven innovation.

On environmental conservation, PM Modi noted the return of the Indian Grey Hornbill to the Gir forests in Gujarat, saying the bird has begun re-establishing its nests in the region after nearly six decades, describing it as a significant ecological milestone.

He further praised a large-scale public participation campaign in Ahmedabad, where more than 3.5 lakh saplings were planted in the Bhaij area within a single hour. The Prime Minister said the initiative reflected the growing spirit of collective responsibility towards environmental protection.

Through the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted diverse examples of scientific excellence, environmental stewardship and community participation, underscoring the role of individuals and local initiatives in contributing to India's development.