Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 assured the people of Manipur that development work will take place in the state, despite the challenges posed by recent events. The Prime Minister's words came during the no confidence speech where he discussed the Manipur situation, emphasizing the government's commitment to restoring peace and progress in the region.

Addressing concerns related to the Manipur violence, PM Modi stated, "I assure the people of Manipur that the country stands with you." He underlined that both the state and central governments are working diligently to ensure that those responsible for the violence face appropriate consequences, reflecting the administration's unwavering dedication to upholding justice.

Referring to the Manipur situation, PM Modi acknowledged the court's impending judgement and expressed his confidence that it would bring about peace and stability in the region. He asserted that the parliament would collectively address the challenges and work towards a solution that fosters harmony.

Discussing the opposition's approach, the Prime Minister criticized their lack of patience for meaningful dialogue. He emphasized that a constructive discussion on Manipur's issues could have taken place had the opposition allowed Home Minister Amit Shah's statements to be heard.

PM Modi's speech touched on historical incidents, highlighting the Congress's past decision to divide Manipur into three parts. He challenged such divisive actions and their impact on the unity of the nation. The Prime Minister also recalled a 1966 incident in Mizoram, where Congress allegedly dropped bombs on Indian citizens, questioning the rationale behind such actions and emphasizing the integration of Mizoram within India.

Amidst the discourse, PM Modi assured the people of Manipur that development work will take place in the state, reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering progress and prosperity.