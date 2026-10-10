PM Modi assures support for Manipur’s peace efforts after meeting CM Khemchand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 10 assured all possible assistance to the Manipur government in its efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state during a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi.

The chief minister called on Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and briefed him on the state government's initiatives to improve the situation and rebuild trust among different communities.

During the meeting, Khemchand highlighted the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus services and efforts to ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods-laden trucks along National Highway 37, connecting Imphal and Silchar, and National Highway 2, connecting Imphal and Dimapur.

He informed the Prime Minister about the government's efforts to bridge the trust deficit among communities and create conditions conducive to peace and normalcy.

CM seeks AIIMS status for RIMS Imphal

Khemchand also urged the Prime Minister to approve the state government's proposal to upgrade some state highways to national highways.

He further sought the upgradation of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, to the status of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The chief minister also invited Modi to visit Manipur.

Acknowledging the state government's efforts, the Prime Minister said the situation in Manipur had improved and assured that reasonable issues concerning the state would be addressed, keeping the aspirations of its people in mind.

The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by the Manipur government to restore normalcy, improve connectivity and strengthen trust among communities affected by the state's prolonged unrest.