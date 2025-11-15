PM Modi flags off major tribal school project in Manipur's Kangpokpi

A major expansion of tribal education infrastructure in Manipur moved forward on November 15 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a new Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) for Songpekjang village in Kangpokpi district.

The project adds a 480-seat modern residential school to Sadar Hills West, a district long in need of improved facilities for tribal students. The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ nationwide EMRS programme, which aims to provide free, high-quality residential education to tribal children.

While the Prime Minister led the national-level virtual ceremony, the foundation stone at the Songpekjang site was unveiled simultaneously by Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari during a public event attended by villagers, local leaders, school principals, students and government officials.

Senior figures—including the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union MoS Durgadas Uikey and Outer Manipur MP Alfred K Arthur—joined the virtual programme.

The district-level event featured a live webcast of Modi’s address, followed by the unveiling of the foundation plaque, a speech by the Deputy Commissioner and a vote of thanks from Samuel Misao, MCS.

Chaudhari called the development a milestone for the district, noting that Modi had recently laid the foundation for another EMRS from Gujarat. He said the new school at Songpekjang was expected to become a “game changer” for the region and urged educational institutions in Kangpokpi to strive for higher academic standards.

Officials said the new EMRS brings the district closer to bridging long-standing educational gaps, supporting the government’s broader effort to strengthen tribal communities through access to modern, holistic learning environments.