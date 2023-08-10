Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the Manipur violence issue during the no-confidence motion speech raised by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi outlined the government's efforts to restore peace and deliver justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Manipur, particularly its women, that the entire nation stands in solidarity with them as efforts are being made to address the situation of violence in the state.

The discussion on the Manipur violence saw PM Modi emphasize the commitment of both the state and central governments to ensuring that the perpetrators of the violence face the strictest punishment. He reiterated that there is a dedicated focus on delivering justice for the affected families, and he expressed confidence that peace will be restored to Manipur in the near future.

Addressing the Parliament, PM Modi noted, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur, including the women and daughters of Manipur, that the country is with you."

Highlighting the need for patience and understanding, PM Modi expressed his belief that if the opposition had taken the time to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Manipur, a constructive discussion could have taken place. He lamented the opposition's disruption of the discourse on the Manipur issue.

Referring to the recent court judgment related to the Manipur violence, PM Modi affirmed the commitment of the government to providing justice to the affected families. He acknowledged the grievous crimes committed in Manipur, including instances of rape and torture, and assured that both state and central authorities are working together to bring the culprits to justice.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of unity and emphasized that Manipur's path to development will be restored. He criticized past decisions that resulted in divisions within Manipur and made a reference to the Congress party's actions that he believes led to fragmentation.

PM Modi also recalled historical instances, such as the Mizoram conflict in 1966, criticizing the Congress party's handling of such issues and highlighting the importance of solidarity within the nation.