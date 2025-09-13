PM Modi lauds spirit of Manipur, calls it ‘land of courage and determination’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13 landed in Manipur, where he interacted with displaced families in Churachandpur and lauded the resilience of the state’s people.

Upon his arrival in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from locals. Addressing the gathering, he recounted how heavy rains had grounded his helicopter, forcing him to travel by road. Describing the experience as “a blessing in disguise,” PM Modi said the detour allowed him to witness the people’s enthusiasm firsthand. “It was a memorable journey. The energy and warmth of the people along the way deeply touched me,” he remarked.

During the visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹8,500 crore, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and expanding healthcare access in the state. He emphasized that the initiatives would transform lives by boosting connectivity, improving facilities, and creating opportunities for local communities.

Calling Manipur “the land of courage and determination,” PM Modi praised the spirit of its people and the natural beauty of its hills, which he said reflect the relentless hard work and resilience of the state’s citizens. “I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur,” he said while assuring the government’s continued support for the state’s development.

However, the visit drew sharp criticism from the Congress. The party termed the trip “tokenism,” alleging that it amounted to a “pit stop” and a “grave insult” to the people of Manipur, given the state’s ongoing challenges.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with displacement and unrest, underscoring the complex political and social backdrop against which his development push is being rolled out.