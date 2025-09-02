PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, officials in Aizawl said.

The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram. Multiple state officials indicated that from Aizawl, he is likely to fly to Manipur, marking his first visit to the state since the ethnic violence that broke out there in May 2023.

However, the final itinerary of the visit has not yet been released. Officials in Imphal could not confirm the visit.



Also Read: Manipur officials say no confirmation yet on PM Modi’s visit in September

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting with various departments and law enforcement agencies to review preparedness for the PM’s visit. The meeting discussed security arrangements, traffic management, reception and street decoration, and ensuring participation of government employees, farmers, and students from schools and colleges for the inaugural event in Lammaul, Aizawl.

The 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line, part of the Centre’s Act East Policy, aims to boost connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast. The new line will connect Aizawl with the rest of the country via Silchar in Assam.