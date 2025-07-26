PM Modi not condoling Ratan Thiyam's demise is 'insensitive' and 'insult' to the people of Manipur: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, July 26 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not expressing condolences following the death of Ratan Thiyam, one of India’s most celebrated cultural figures, who passed away in Imphal, Manipur on July 23.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh described the Prime Minister’s silence as “insensitive” and an “insult to the people of Manipur.”

“Ratan Thiyam, one of India's greatest cultural personalities whose contributions have been recognised worldwide, has just passed away in Imphal. All of Manipur has saluted him. Sadly, the PM does not find it appropriate to extend his condolences even through a post on X. This is not only another instance of his insensitivity, but also an insult to the people of Manipur,” Ramesh wrote.

Thiyam, known for his pioneering work in Indian theatre and dramaturgy, was a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 and had earned global acclaim for his artistic contributions.

Ramesh also used the occasion to reiterate the Congress party's criticism of the Prime Minister’s continued absence from Manipur amid the ongoing unrest in the state since violence erupted on May 3, 2023. He alleged that PM Modi has failed to visit the state or engage with its political and civil society leadership even after 26 months of turmoil.

“Since May 3, 2023, when Manipur erupted and the extreme distress, pain, and agony of the people there began, the Prime Minister has not found the time nor shown any inclination to visit the state. He has also completely avoided meetings with political leaders and civil society organisations of Manipur,” Ramesh remarked.

The remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to extend President's Rule in Manipur until February 13, 2026.

According to the official bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the resolution seeks approval for “the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, under Article 356 of the Constitution” for another six months beginning August 13, 2025.