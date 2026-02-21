PM Modi pays tribute to Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte, calls his death a deep loss to the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 paid rich tributes to Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, saying he would be remembered for his outstanding service and dedication to the people of the state.

Valte, 61, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on February 21 at around 2:19 PM.

He had been undergoing treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a mob attack during the early phase of ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023.

In a post on X, Modi said Valte worked diligently to bring a positive difference in society and that his interventions in the Assembly were always insightful. The Prime Minister expressed grief over his demise and conveyed condolences to his family, friends and supporters.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh described Valte as a dedicated public representative and a compassionate leader.

In his message, Singh said Valte devoted his entire life to serving the people and expressed profound sadness over his untimely demise while he was under intensive medical care.

Valte represented the Thanlon Assembly Constituency and was among the political leaders targeted during the outbreak of violence in the state in 2023. His death has drawn tributes from leaders across party lines.