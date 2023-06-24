Congress General Secretary (Organisations) KC Venugopal, on June 24, said that Prime Minister Narendra should intervene in the Manipur violence.

''The entire nation is asking where is Prime Minster. Manipur is burning for the last 56 days. Where is he hiding? This a clear cut demand from the Congress party that Prime Minister should intervene on the Manipur issues,'' Venugopal said while speaking to media.

Earlier, the Congress leader said that at least the Prime Minister-convened meeting should have been held in Manipur itself.

''Any effort for peace must take place in Manipur, where the communities are brought on the discussion table and a political solution is arrived at,'' he tweeted.

He further said that this effort will lack seriousness if it is done sitting in Delhi.

Commenting on the all-party meeting called by the Union Home Minister, Venugopal said, ''After days of death and destruction in Manipur, the call for an all-party meeting is too little, too late''.

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