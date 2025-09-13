PM Modi urges strong bridge of trust between people of Manipur’s Hills and Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the need to build a strong bridge of trust between the people of Manipur’s Hills and the Valley during his visit to Imphal’s Kangla Fort.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi highlighted that reconciliation and development remain key priorities for his government, especially following ethnic violence in 2023 between the Meitei community in the Valley and the Kukis in the Hills.

“Manipur is the ‘ratna’ adorning the crown of Mother India. Any form of violence is condemnable. It is not only unfortunate but also a grave injustice to our ancestors and future generations. Together, we must take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured that his government is committed to healing wounds and restoring confidence among communities. He noted that while the Meitei community primarily resides in the Imphal Valley, the Kukis live in the adjoining Hills, highlighting the importance of mutual understanding.

Modi also lauded the role of soldiers from Manipur in national security, stating, “In India’s successful Operation Sindoor, the valiant sons of Manipur played a key role.” He further emphasised that the state remains at the forefront of India’s economic growth and stressed that the 21st century belongs to the Northeast.

The public address comes amid ongoing efforts to promote communal harmony and accelerate development initiatives in the state.