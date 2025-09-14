PM’s visit meaningful only if normalcy restored, priority given to indigenous people: Manipur MLA Imo Singh

Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh announced on September 13 that a memorandum, endorsed by hundreds of residents from his constituency, would be submitted to the Prime Minister. The collective appeal emphasizes restoration of peace, protection of indigenous communities, and concrete measures to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, Singh stated that the memorandum would reflect the long-standing demands of the people, including the reopening of highways, completion of border fencing, detection of illegal immigrants, regulation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur, constitutional safeguards for indigenous communities, and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“Hundreds of people will be coming to my residence to sign the memorandum. While we may hold different views, we must stay united for the greater cause of Manipur’s peace and development. The visit of the Prime Minister will be meaningful only when it leads to full normalcy, with priority given to the protection of indigenous people,” Singh wrote.

The memorandum, addressed to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, was titled “Collective Appeal for Restoration of Peace, Protection of Indigenous People, and Lasting Solutions in Manipur.” It underlined the urgent need to rebuild confidence among communities and ensure that displaced families are safely rehabilitated with adequate support.

The appeal also highlighted the importance of national security measures by urging the regulation of the FMR and completion of fencing along the international border. It further called upon the Centre to take firm steps against illegal immigration and to introduce constitutional provisions that safeguard Manipur’s indigenous identity.

The MLA expressed optimism that with the Prime Minister’s intervention, Manipur could overcome the current challenges and achieve lasting peace. “We firmly believe that under your leadership, the identity of Manipur can be safeguarded and the aspirations of our people fulfilled,” the memorandum read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13 landed in Manipur, where he interacted with displaced families in Churachandpur and lauded the resilience of the state’s people.

Upon his arrival in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from locals. Addressing the gathering, he recounted how heavy rains had grounded his helicopter, forcing him to travel by road. Describing the experience as “a blessing in disguise,” PM Modi said the detour allowed him to witness the people’s enthusiasm firsthand. “It was a memorable journey. The energy and warmth of the people along the way deeply touched me,” he remarked.

During the visit, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and expanding healthcare access in the state. He emphasized that the initiatives would transform lives by boosting connectivity, improving facilities, and creating opportunities for local communities.

Calling Manipur “the land of courage and determination,” PM Modi praised the spirit of its people and the natural beauty of its hills, which he said reflect the relentless hard work and resilience of the state’s citizens. “I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur,” he said while assuring the government’s continued support for the state’s development.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday, September 13 extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, voicing optimism that the trip would usher in “peace and lasting progress” for Manipur.



In a message shared on X, Biren Singh wrote: “A heartfelt welcome to Manipur, Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji. The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together, we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

However, the visit drew sharp criticism from the Congress. The party termed the trip “tokenism,” alleging that it amounted to a “pit stop” and a “grave insult” to the people of Manipur, given the state’s ongoing challenges.