Police arrest 21 for mob violence during April 18 protest in Manipur

Manipur Police has arrested 21 persons for their alleged involvement in violent activities during a protest rally held on April 18 along the Imphal–Jiribam road, from Patsoi to Sagolband in Imphal West district.

According to a police statement, the rally turned violent as protesters resorted to stone pelting, hurling petrol bombs, and using catapults and boulders against security personnel. Several official vehicles were vandalised during the incident, and three personnel of the CRPF’s 232 Battalion sustained grievous injuries. The situation was later brought under control after security forces dispersed the mob.

Police also confirmed the arrest of a member of Arambai Tenggol for allegedly posting provocative and inflammatory content on social media. The individual was identified as Tensubam Lamyanba Meitei (23), a resident of Imphal East.

The police said a Facebook account under the name “Meetei Nongsa Lamyanba” was found sharing content that included threats and calls for violence, posing a risk to public order.

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to incite violence or disturb communal harmony. Further investigation is underway.