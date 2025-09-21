Police detain two after Assam Rifles convoy ambush kills jawans in Manipur

Police have detained two individuals in connection with the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that left two personnel dead and five others injured in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The attack took place on the evening of September 19 in Nambol Sabal Leikai, where armed men opened fire on a convoy vehicle. Security forces quickly launched combing operations in nearby Shantipur and Ishok, leading to the detentions. Officials said the two men are being held for verification.

Investigators also recovered a silver-blue van believed to have been used by the attackers. The vehicle was located in Mutum Yangbi, about 10 kilometres from the ambush site.

According to police, the preliminary probe has revealed that the van had changed hands several times, and efforts are underway to trace its previous owners and establish a clear link to the assault.

Security has been tightened across the region, with search operations continuing to track down those behind the ambush.