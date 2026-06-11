Political office ransacked in Manipur amid protests over death of six Naga hostages

The headquarters of the Manipur unit of the Naga People's Front (NPF) at Liangmai Taphou in Senapati district was reportedly vandalised on Thursday, a day after unidentified miscreants ransacked the premises during the night of June 10.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions and public outrage following the recovery of six bodies believed to be those of Naga men who had been held hostage since May 13.

Visuals from the site showed the office premises in disarray, reflecting the anger and grief that have swept through the region following the killings.

The attack came hours after the United Naga Council (UNC) confirmed that the six civilians abducted on May 13 had been found dead. The council alleged that the victims were mutilated and dismembered after being allegedly killed by armed militants.

Protesters blamed what they described as the failure of the state government to ensure the safety of innocent Naga civilians who were allegedly held captive by armed militants.

The recovery of the six bodies has triggered widespread condemnation and protests across Naga-inhabited areas, with several organisations demanding justice for the victims and stronger action against those responsible.

No injuries were reported in connection with the vandalism. Police have not confirmed any arrests so far.

Statements from the Naga People's Front and the Manipur government on the incident were awaited at the time of filing this report.