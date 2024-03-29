After a confidential meeting on March 28 in Guwahati attended by all Suspension of Operation (SoO) group leaders and seven Kuki Zo MLAs have appealed to Civil Society Organisations about potential voter dilution in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In the wake of ongoing ethnic violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refrained from issuing a ticket for the Outer Manipur constituency. Moreover, the BJP has decided to support NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik, who belongs to the Naga tribe in Outer Manipur. It is to be mentioned that people belonging to the Kuki community do not want to support the BJP government, although among the 10 Kuki MLAs, 7 MLAs are from the Biren Singh-led Manipur government.

Consequently, Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups and other Kuki Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were supporting WL Hangshing as an independent candidate for the same. However, certain civil society groups within the Kuki community have prevented Hangshing from filing his nomination for the Outer Lok Sabha constituency on 27th march . The former Chief Commissioner of Customs, Hangshing, has been intimidating and his residence has been gheraoed by these groups.

WL Hangshing, while talking to India Today NE, shared his experience being prevented from filing his nomination. He reported that a large crowd, comprising of student union members, women's groups, and others, congregated at his gate in a threatening manner, insisting he should not file his nomination. Despite attempts at reasoning and discussion, the group remained unyielding. The situation escalated with his lawyer being stopped midway under the false pretence of potential trouble. The lawyer was forced to send the nomination papers via WhatsApp, which Hanghing had to take a copy of print out. However, the crowd's disruptive behaviour made it impossible for him to file the nomination. Despite the tense circumstances, Hanghing clarified that it was not a chaotic mob situation. He even invited the crowd inside for further discussion, but to no avail.



In a recent undisclosed meeting, a Suspension of Operation (SoO) group leader, who wished to remain anonymous, appealed to the community to not scatter their votes. The decision regarding voting for a particular candidate, xyz, should be deferred until the next meeting which is scheduled for the first week of April, he suggested. The exact date for this meeting is yet to be revealed but it is expected to happen before the voting day on April 19. The leader clarified that W L Hanching, though not a BJP candidate but an independent one, was prevented from filing the nomination by an unidentified crowd. The primary focus of the meeting, he explained, was to ensure that any decision taken before the election should align with their political demand of a separate administration, now defined as a Union Territory under Article 239A. This demand forms the crux of their discussions and future actions.