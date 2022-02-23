IMPHAL: PM Modi said that his government has declared 15th Nov as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and they will soon be working on building a museum in Manipur in the name of Rani Gaidinliu. Each and every tribe of Manipur is proud of his decision and are celebrating the grand moment. As per the reports, the love and affection of the people from the state after hearing this from the Prime Minister was extremely gratifying.

"Our tribal society has played an important role in the freedom struggle. The BJP government has honoured this contribution. Our government has decided to celebrate the 15th of November every year as Tribal Pride Day. It is also the pride of every tribe of Manipur and their identity. Our government is also building a museum in Manipur in the name of Rani Gaidinliu,” said the Prime minister.

As per the sources, PM Modi also guarded the Centre's palm oil mission in the Northeast saying it would make more openings for agriculturists in Manipur. Modi said about 22 lakh individuals (70% of the populace) have benefitted from the free ration given by the BJP government within the past two years . "About 60,000 houses have been developed and ladies are proprietors of the most extreme of them. BJP has also given free electricity supply to 1.25 lakh families and 1.5 lakh free LPG connections. Till 2017, as it were 25,000 houses had channeled drinking water associations but it has gone up to about 3 lacs within the past five years," Modi said as he encouraged individuals to vote for BJP once more.

"Congress created a division between the hills and the valley to stay in power. They made bandh and blockades the fate of Manipur. It is the BJP-led government that provided people with a respite from bandh and blockades and opened a new chapter of development. We brought Manipur to the railway map of the country and Imphal will soon be connected via railway with the rest of the country. Previous governments worked on only one National Highway project, we have started work on 40 National Highway projects. Once the transboundary highway connecting Myanmar and Thailand is complete, Manipur will become the centre of India's a trade and commerce with East Asian nations," said modi.

" It is is the BJP government which fulfilled the long demand for Inner Line Permit in Manipur and set up a museum in the name of Rani Gaidinliu (freedom fighter)," added the Prime Minister.