Manipur: CSOs of Kangpokpi district declare complete ban on poppy cultivation from 2026

In a historic and unanimous decision, the Cabinet Meeting of all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi District has resolved to completely halt poppy cultivation across the district with effect from New Year 2026.

The resolution was adopted at a meeting held on December 5 in Kangpokpi, bringing together a wide spectrum of civil society groups, including the Sadar Hills Chiefs' Association, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, along with various tribal organisations, student bodies, women’s organisations, youth clubs and other community groups operating in the district.

To ensure that the decision translates into concrete action on the ground, the CSOs subsequently carried out a series of inclusive and district-wide consultations with key stakeholders, particularly village authorities and traditional leaders. These efforts included a CSO meeting at Kangpokpi on December 10, a joint consultation with village chiefs from Southwest Sadar Hills, Gamgiphai–Taphou and Twilang areas at Bongmol village on December 16, and another joint meeting with village chiefs from Ukhrul, Bungpi and Saikul areas held at the Saikul Community Hall on December 19.

According to the CSOs, all participating organisations and village chiefs across these meetings unanimously pledged to enforce a complete ban on poppy cultivation within their respective jurisdictions from 2026 onwards.

The CSOs stated that the decision was taken in the larger public interest, citing the severe social, environmental, economic and moral consequences associated with poppy cultivation. They described the resolution as a reflection of the collective will of the people of Kangpokpi district.

The civil society groups further made it clear that any village chief or authority found violating or failing to comply with the resolutions adopted during these public consultations would face strict and decisive action, as collectively resolved by the CSOs.

Terming the declaration a firm and united stand, the CSOs said the move underscores the commitment of the people of Kangpokpi district to protect their land, preserve social harmony and safeguard the future of coming generations.