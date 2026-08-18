'Positive response' from Amit Shah on NRC updation before Census: Ex-Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday, August 18, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a “positive response” to his demand for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the Census.



Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport after returning from New Delhi, Biren Singh said he met Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur and several pressing issues, including NRC updation, the ongoing economic blockade and the counter-blockade, which he said had led to a rise in the prices of essential commodities.



Biren Singh said the Union home minister listened to the issues “with deep concern and patience” and indicated that some positive steps could be taken.



During the meeting, he said, he referred to steps taken by the Manipur government in 2023 and 2024 towards updating the NRC, including a Cabinet decision and a resolution passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly.



Biren Singh said the issue of illegal immigration was a serious concern and could have consequences for the state in the future. He claimed that 9,026 unauthorised villages had been detected so far.



He said updating the NRC before the Census was a demand of the indigenous people of Manipur and urged people to refrain from violence while pursuing the demand.



“I hope some positive steps would surely be taken up by the Centre in line with people’s demand on NRC updation before Census,” he said.