Postal services resume in Manipur’s Churachandpur after two years of violence

Postal services have resumed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, officials confirmed on Saturday.

A mail van entered the district headquarters at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, unloading letters, parcels, and other consignments before returning to Imphal around 12:40 p.m.

Regular postal delivery had remained suspended for more than two years, disrupting communication for thousands of residents.

With over 260 people killed and thousands displaced in the violence, officials said the restoration of mail service is a significant step toward normalcy and reconnecting the region with the rest of the state.