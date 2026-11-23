A tragic road accident amid dense fog in Manipur claimed the life of a pregnant woman after an ambulance collided head-on with a security forces vehicle.

The pregnant woman died on the spot, while several other occupants of the ambulance sustained injuries in the collision.

Several BSF personnel travelling in the security forces vehicle were also injured in the accident.

The incident occurred amid poor visibility due to dense fog, which reportedly led to the head-on collision. Further details regarding the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.