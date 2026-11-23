Pregnant woman killed in ambulance-BSF vehicle collision amid dense fog in Manipur
An ambulance and a BSF vehicle collided head-on amid dense fog in Manipur, killing a pregnant woman. Several ambulance occupants and BSF personnel were injured as further details remained awaited.
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Story highlights
- Several other ambulance occupants sustained injuries in the head-on collision
- Multiple BSF personnel travelling in the security vehicle were also injured
- Poor visibility reportedly contributed to the accident on the road
A tragic road accident amid dense fog in Manipur claimed the life of a pregnant woman after an ambulance collided head-on with a security forces vehicle.
The pregnant woman died on the spot, while several other occupants of the ambulance sustained injuries in the collision.
Several BSF personnel travelling in the security forces vehicle were also injured in the accident.
The incident occurred amid poor visibility due to dense fog, which reportedly led to the head-on collision. Further details regarding the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.
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