In a strong rebuttal to the claims made by the Manipur Police regarding the December 14 incident at Salungpham in Thoubal district, the proscribed group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) has clarified that the individuals involved, including the deceased Laishram Prem (18) and six others arrested on the same day, have no affiliation with the group.

In a press release issued by PREPAK, the group condemned the statement made by DIG Range-II Jogeshchandra Haobijam, who had linked the incident to PREPAK. Haobijam's claim that Laishram Prem and the six arrested individuals were members of PREPAK is described by the group as "fabricated and baseless," aimed at misleading the public.

The PREPAK clarified that Laishram Prem, a resident of Thoubal Khunou, was killed in a firing incident near Salungpham High School on the morning of December 14, allegedly by Manipur Police. The six others, who were arrested at the scene, were falsely labeled as PREPAK members. According to PREPAK, all seven individuals, including the deceased, were village volunteers who were defending the state against the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing campaign waged by Kuki narco-terrorists since May 3, 2023.

The group also criticized the Manipur Police for their failure to protect innocent civilians and safeguard properties since the outbreak of the crisis. PREPAK accused the police of deliberately targeting innocent villagers, attempting to deflect attention from their own inadequacies in handling the escalating conflict.





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