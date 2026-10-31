PREPAK (Pro) cadre arrested in joint operation in Manipur's Imphal East
A joint security team arrested an active PREPAK (Pro) cadre in Imphal East. Police are yet to disclose further case details and the next legal steps.
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Story highlights
- Police identified the arrested man as Yumnam Heramani Singh, alias Malem
- He is a 40-year-old resident of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai
- The arrest took place in his locality on October 31
A joint team of the Criminal Detection Unit (CDO), Imphal East, and the 31 Assam Rifles arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (Pro) outfit in Imphal East district on Saturday, Manipur Police said.
The arrested individual has been identified as Yumnam Heramani Singh, alias Malem, 40, a resident of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai.
According to Manipur Police, the arrest was made in the same locality on October 31 during a joint operation by the security personnel.
Further details regarding the case and the next course of legal proceedings are awaited.
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