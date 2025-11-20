PREPAK (PRO) cadre arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur for extortion activities

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit during an operation conducted on Wednesday, November 19. The arrested individual has been identified as Pukhrambam Diamond Singh (33), a resident of Bishnupur Awang Leikai Ward No. 1 in Bishnupur district.



According to officials, Singh was apprehended at the Tera Urak crossing checkpoint under Bishnupur Police Station. He was allegedly involved in multiple extortion activities targeting the general public, local traders, and shopkeepers in the Imphal East area. Security personnel also seized a mobile phone from his possession.



Meanwhile, security forces continue intensified search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable locations in various districts. Authorities confirmed that movement of essential supplies remains uninterrupted, with 71 vehicles successfully escorted along NH-37 on Wednesday. Enhanced security measures, including convoys along sensitive stretches, have been put in place to ensure the safe passage of goods and public movement.