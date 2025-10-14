Preparations in full swing for Muivah’s return to Manipur's Somdal after 50 years

Preparations are underway in Manipur’s Ukhrul district for the historic homecoming of NSCN(IM) supremo Th Muivah, who is set to visit his native village Somdal on October 22 for the first time in five decades.

The 91-year-old Tangkhul Naga leader, currently based in Dimapur, Nagaland, will reportedly spend about a week in Somdal before returning. Village authorities, Tangkhul Naga student bodies, civil society organisations, and the local church are coordinating efforts to welcome him.

“Locals have put up posters in the village to welcome the Naga leader, who is likely to stay there for a week before departing for Dimapur. Naga people are excited and looking forward to the historic homecoming,” an Ukhrul district official told reporters.

Preparations include community prayer services, cultural rehearsals, and public gatherings. “Community prayer services, rehearsals for cultural programmes, and public gatherings are being held to make the visit a success,” the official added.

Muivah’s return has long been anticipated. In 2010, the then Congress-led Manipur government under Okram Ibobi Singh barred him from entering the state, prompting protests by Nagas. Police forces were stationed along the Manipur-Nagaland border to prevent his entry.

Born in 1934, Muivah has been a central figure in the modern Naga political movement. His childhood friend, Maringthei Muivah, said, “For years, we have been waiting for his return to meet him. He is a man of courage and wisdom. Even in his youth, his thinking was far ahead of us.”

Somdal village headman RVS Phungnang described the upcoming visit as “one of the happiest moments for me as the village chief. All my fellow villagers share similar sentiments.” Kharmi Shimrang, president of the Somdal Students’ Organisation, added, “We grew up listening to his story.”

Muivah’s homecoming has also been welcomed by various communities across Manipur. The Meitei socio-cultural group Meitei Leepun called it “a moment of deep emotional and historical significance for the people of Manipur” and praised the Centre’s decision. Zomi Reunification Organisation said, “It is euphoric to learn that Shri Th Muivah... has been permitted to visit his birthplace after 50-odd years of exile. Considering the hardships, betrayals and agonies he had suffered, endured and overcome... he truly deserves a red-carpet welcome.”

Even former militant groups such as the United Kuki Liberation Front, which has signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government, expressed hope that Muivah’s visit would “foster deeper understanding and strengthen the relationship between our communities.” (With inputs from PTI)