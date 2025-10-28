Manipur: Preparations underway for 18th Tamenglong orange festival, DC chairs coordination meeting

Tamenglong Deputy Commissioner Dr L. Angshim Dangshawa (IAS) on Tuesday, October 28 chaired a crucial preparatory meeting for the upcoming 18th Orange Festival at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat, Tamenglong Headquarters, to ensure smooth coordination and successful execution of the annual event.

The meeting was attended by SP Tamenglong Lanmiyo Luikham, SDO Tamenglong D. Meidinbui (MCS), ADC CEO Kachamthai F. Gangmei (MCS), DFO Kh. Hitler, and several other district-level officials.

During the meeting, Dr Dangshawa, who also serves as the Chairman of the Orange Festival, announced that this year’s festival will be held from December 17 to 19. To streamline preparations, 22 sub-committees have been formed, each assigned specific responsibilities related to logistics, security, cultural events, and tourism coordination.

The DC urged all officials to work diligently and with collective spirit to ensure the grand success of the festival, which celebrates Tamenglong’s identity as the “Orange Bowl of Manipur.”

The three-day festival will feature a variety of events, including the Best Orange Grower Contest, Orange Queen Contest, musical nights, adventure camping at tourist spots, Tamenglong’s Got Talent, and a seminar for orange farmers aimed at promoting scientific farming and entrepreneurship in the region.

The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors, offering a vibrant blend of culture, tourism, and community celebration.