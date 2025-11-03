Preparations underway for Union Minister Savitri Thakur’s visit to Manipur's Jiribam

Preparations are in full swing in Jiribam district ahead of the scheduled visit of Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, on November 6. Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, on November 3, inspected several locations likely to feature in the minister’s itinerary.

The inspection covered the Amrit Sarovar ponds at Sonapur Zilla Parishad, Dibong Gram Panchayat and Aglapur, as well as Anganwadi centres at Kadamtala Mahadabpur and Kamranga Meitei. The Reda Shakti Sadan Home at Sorok Atingbi was also reviewed.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials from the Jiribam and Borobekra Block Development Offices to ensure proper upkeep and quality of the Amrit Sarovar ponds, which serve both community and environmental purposes.

At the Anganwadi centres, he discussed data management with workers and helpers, urging accurate use of the Poshan Tracker and proper record-keeping under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

The Deputy Commissioner called on all departments to coordinate efforts for the smooth conduct of the minister’s visit.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Th Manoranjan Singh, District Informatics Officer N Bidyananda Singh, Borobekra BDO RK Sailash Singh, Jiribam BDO T Janeshwor Singh and DCPO H Ibeyaima Devi.