Present generation last to protect environment from climate crisis: Manipur official

Stressing the urgency of addressing climate change, Manipur Director of Environment and Climate Change T Brajakumar Singh has said the present generation is the last generation with an opportunity to effectively protect the environment and safeguard the future of the planet.

He made the remarks while addressing a state-level symposium competition for college students organised in connection with the upcoming World Environment Day under the theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future”.

Brajakumar said creating awareness is the first and most important step in tackling climate change and environmental challenges. He stressed that youth participation is crucial in this effort and noted that the department has been focusing on engaging young people through various programmes.

He said the symposium was organised for college students following similar events conducted earlier for school students. A total of 23 colleges participated in the competition.

Appreciating the participants, Brajakumar said the quality of presentations exceeded expectations and reflected a growing awareness among young people about environmental issues.

“The performance shown by students is commendable and beyond expectation. We believe that apart from participating in the symposium, they will actively play a role in environmental protection,” he said.

Highlighting the need for sustained efforts, the director said environmental protection requires commitment and perseverance.

“We should struggle and fight for environmental protection like revolutionaries. We are the last generation to protect this Mother Earth. If we continue to neglect it, it is beyond imagination how the world will be in the next 50 to 60 years,” he said.

Brajakumar also pointed to the visible impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures, sudden heavy rainfall, melting glaciers and increasing sea levels, and warned that these developments pose serious challenges to society.

Calling for collective action, he said every individual contribution matters in the fight against climate change and environmental degradation, particularly as ecological conditions continue to worsen globally.