Present situation turning point for Manipur, says former CM Biren Singh

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh has described the present situation in Manipur as a turning point for building a safe and secure future for the state and its people.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the state-level observance of Jana Neta Irawat Day, 2025, held at Irawat Square, Lilashing Khongnangkhong, Thangmeiband, Imphal.

Reflecting on the legacy of Hijam Irawat, Biren said the title “Jana Neta” before his name itself defined the quality of the leader. “He was a precious son of the soil who possessed a multi-faceted personality and contributed to different aspects of Manipuri society,” Biren said. He recalled that even during Irawat’s time, he faced pressures and adversities that forced him underground, yet his sacrifices as a visionary leader remain an inspiration that should be analysed and carried forward by elected representatives, civil society organisations, and the wider public.

Speaking on the current challenges facing Manipur, Biren stressed that the state was at a crucial juncture, particularly for its indigenous communities. He noted that ties between Manipur and the Union government had strengthened, with New Delhi showing greater concern for the state’s future.

“India government has started border fencing, drug campaigns, removal of the free movement regime, and steps to curb illegal immigration. This shows that the government of India is sincerely taking care of Manipur. Amidst this situation, let the people of the state ponder on building a good future that will ensure a safe and secure environment even for the coming centuries,” he said.

Biren urged the people of Manipur to follow the legacy of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat to accomplish his vision and dreams for the state, calling it essential to shaping a stronger and more harmonious Manipur.

In a social media post on the occasion, the former Chief Minister wrote: “Had the honour of joining the people of Manipur in observing Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day, a moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of one of our most courageous and progressive leaders. The struggle he waged was not just of his time, it is a continuing call to action for us all. Let us draw inspiration from his vision to build a Manipur that is inclusive, equitable, and united in purpose. Hijam Irawat’s life reminds us that transformative change is possible when one stands firm on the side of the people.”