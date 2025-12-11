President Murmu meets displaced families in Imphal as Kuki groups announce boycott

President Droupadi Murmu met internally displaced families in Imphal on December 11, assuring them that the government remains committed to helping them rebuild their lives after months of violence.

During a meeting at Lok Bhavan, the President told displaced residents that the government “stands with them at all times” and is committed to restoring homes, livelihoods and children’s futures. Her office later posted on X that she had emphasised the government’s efforts to create “an environment of peace and sustained prosperity”, while urging families to continue strengthening harmony within their communities.

The visit, however, unfolded against signs of discontent in neighbouring Kangpokpi district. Several Kuki civil society organisations announced they would not take part in Friday’s welcome ceremony for the President in Senapati district.

Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills said it was “deeply dissatisfied and disappointed” that the itinerary focused on the Naga-dominated Senapati headquarters while “completely neglecting the conflict-affected Kuki Zo people in Kangpokpi district”.

The boycott highlights the continuing tensions in Manipur, where displaced families and civil groups say they want more visible engagement and targeted relief from the Centre.