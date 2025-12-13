President Murmu meets Manipur's only vulnerable tribal group amid boycott by Kuki displaced communities

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with members of the Maram tribe, Manipur's only Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, at Senapati on December 12, where tribal representatives credited government schemes for improving their lives.

Members of the community told the President that programmes such as PM-JANMAN and the National Health Mission have provided substantial assistance. The President commended the Maram people for preserving their cultural identity, developing traditional agricultural techniques, and making progress in education.

She said their participation and advancement were essential for the inclusive development of Manipur and India.

However, the presidential visit was marked by a notable absence. Major civil society groups representing the Kuki-Zo community boycotted all official reception events, protesting what they described as a complete failure to acknowledge the displacement crisis affecting tens of thousands.

Five leading organisations—including the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills Chief Association, Thadou-Inpi Sadar Hills, and representatives of internally displaced persons—issued a joint statement on December 11 saying the President's schedule made "no mention" of meeting those uprooted by the conflict.

The groups said approximately 50,000 Kuki-Zo people remain in temporary relief camps in Kangpokpi district, where conditions have deteriorated due to prolonged overcrowding. Violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, has resulted in more than 200 deaths and forced thousands from their homes in Imphal.

According to the organisations, the visit "completely overlooks the suffering, trauma, and unresolved plight" of families who have spent over two years in uncertainty. They emphasised that even a symbolic gesture of acknowledgement would have mattered to displaced communities.

Calling the omission "deeply regrettable," the groups confirmed they would abstain from all welcoming ceremonies and renewed their appeal to the Union government to address humanitarian needs, ensure rehabilitation, and restore stability for the Kuki-Zo community.