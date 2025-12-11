President Murmu on two-day maiden visit to Manipur from today

President Droupadi Murmu began a two-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, marking her first trip to the state since assuming office, amid heightened security and a shutdown call by militant organisations.

Her visit comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September trip, and more than a year after ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis plunged the state into prolonged unrest.

Upon arrival in Imphal, the President proceeded to Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), a historic venue located a few metres from Lok Bhavan, to attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. Later in the day, she is expected to offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple, one of the most revered Vaishnavite shrines in Manipur, where preparations are underway, according to the temple board.

In the evening, Murmu will attend a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan. On Friday, she is scheduled to participate in the annual Nupi Lan observance, commemorating the women-led agitations of 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies. She is also expected to attend another programme in Senapati district, dominated by Naga communities.

As part of the visit, the state capital witnessed tight security arrangements. The Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of banned militant outfits, announced a shutdown from 1 am Thursday until the President’s departure, affecting normal life in Imphal Valley. Markets and educational institutions remained closed, and vehicular movement was minimal.

At the same time, Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT) issued a statement calling on the President to address the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who continue to live in challenging conditions despite the availability of central welfare schemes. The organisation urged the government to ensure transparent and unbiased delivery of benefits to displaced families, stating that these families “look to the nation with trust” and that their faith must be honoured.

Arambai Tenggol also flagged concerns about “unregulated cross-border movement” and pressed for stronger verification mechanisms, including the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

Over 260 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced since ethnic clashes erupted between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kukis in the surrounding hill districts in May 2023. Murmu’s visit is being closely watched as the state continues to grapple with unresolved tensions and humanitarian challenges.