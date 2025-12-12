President Murmu pays homage to women freedom fighters, leads Nupee Lal commemoration in Imphal

President of India, Droupadi Murmu on Friday, December 12 led the State of Manipur in commemorating the valour and resilience of Manipuri women who fought during the Nupee Lal movements of 1904 and 1939. The President, accompanied by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, offered floral tributes at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal, honouring the women freedom fighters whose collective resistance played a defining role in Manipur’s history.

Senior dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh, MLAs from various constituencies, and top bureaucrats were present during the solemn ceremony.

Following the homage, President Murmu visited the historic Shree Shree Govindajee Temple to offer prayers before departing for Senapati district.

Marking the anniversary of the Nupee Lal movement, the Government of Manipur observed Nupee Lal Numit 2025 at the Central Hall of G.P. Women’s College, Imphal. The state-level event highlighted the legacy of the courageous Manipuri women who stood united against colonial oppression, economic injustice, and the exploitation of local resources.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel expressed gratitude to the President for honouring the "Imas" at the historic site. He said that Nupee Lal remains an enduring symbol of courage, unity, and the leadership of Manipuri women—values that continue to guide the journey of the State.

Recalling the historical significance of the movements, Goel said the first Nupee Lal of 1904 was an uprising against forced labour imposed by the colonial administration, while the second Nupee Lal of 1939 was a powerful mass protest against wartime hoarding and the export of rice.

He praised the extraordinary resilience of Manipuri women, stating that their resistance safeguarded the dignity and welfare of the people. He further highlighted the continued relevance of this legacy, exemplified by the famous Ima Markets—Asia’s largest all-women markets—which stand as a testament to women's leadership in the State.

The Chief Secretary also lauded Padma Shri Awardee 2025, Smt. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, for her lifelong contribution to classical Manipuri dance.

Government’s Commitment to Women’s Empowerment Highlighted

Goel further outlined the National and State-level initiatives that are strengthening women’s empowerment across Manipur. These include:

Mission Shakti

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Stand-Up India Scheme

DAY-NRLM

Lakhpati Didi Initiative

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme

Back to School initiatives

He also emphasised State-specific measures such as Child Care Leave (CCL), Special Maternity Leave (SML), Women for Trees under AMRUT 2.0, working women’s hostels launched across nine locations, and the expansion of Ima Markets in multiple districts.

Calling upon the public to uphold the spirit of Nupee Lal, the Chief Secretary urged citizens to honour the sacrifices of Manipuri women by fostering compassion, inclusivity, and progress.

Cultural Tributes Mark the Occasion

The programme also featured cultural presentations, including songs by artists from Shri Shri Balmukunda Dev Music College, Imphal, and a stage play on Nupee Lal performed by the Nupee Lal Memorial Association. The play was written by Longjamba Meetei (Netaji) and directed by Ojit Kumar Elangbam.

Among those in attendance were senior government officials, including N. Ashok Kumar (Commissioner, Home), Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, students, and members of the public.