President Murmu witnesses traditional Manipuri Polo during official visit

A key highlight of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Manipur came on December 11 when she attended a traditional Sagol Kangjei polo exhibition at the historic Mapal Kangjeibung, widely regarded as the world’s oldest polo ground.

The event underscored Manipur’s longstanding claim as the birthplace of modern polo, with Sagol Kangjei often described as its precursor. Senior state officials, including Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, joined the President at the venue.

Murmu reached Imphal earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force aircraft and was received by Bhalla. According to officials, she was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour presented by women personnel of the Manipur Police — a gesture described as “a special moment” by those present.

The President’s visit includes multiple cultural and official engagements aimed at highlighting Manipur’s heritage and strengthening ties with the state.