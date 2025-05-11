Manipur's sole Rajya Sabha MP, Leishemba Sanajaoba, has called for an end to political infighting and expressed optimism that a popular government will be restored in the state within the next one or two months. His remarks come amid growing public frustration over the ongoing President’s Rule and the failure of elected representatives to respond effectively to the crisis.

Speaking at the sidelines of a local event on Sunday, Sanajaoba said, "I strongly believe a popular government will be formed within the next one or two months. President’s rule alone cannot resolve the issues. A popular government can work more closely with the people."

The BJP MP did not shy away from admitting the political leadership’s shortcomings, echoing public sentiment that state lawmakers have failed to act in unity during a critical time.

"We have placed personal ambition above the state’s interests. The imposition of President’s Rule happened because we prioritised power and self-interest over Manipur’s welfare," Sanajaoba said, acknowledging the growing criticism directed at MLAs from across party lines.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since the state government collapsed amid political instability and escalating ethnic tensions. Despite re