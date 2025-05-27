The Congress party has accused the Centre’s President’s rule in Manipur of failing to restore peace amid continuing unrest in the state.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra condemned the administration, saying the government imposed after Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation has not succeeded in controlling the situation.

Meghachandra called for the recall of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who took charge in January, and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the BJP’s so-called “double-engine” government — referring to its control at both the Centre and in the state before President’s rule — has failed Manipur for over two years.

The state assembly remains under suspended animation since February 13, when President’s rule was imposed following a surge in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities. The violence has killed more than 260 people and displaced thousands.

Recent protests erupted after security personnel at Gwaltabi check post near Imphal ordered the Directorate of Information and Public Relations staff to conceal the name “Manipur” on a government bus carrying journalists. Demonstrators demanded an apology from the governor for what they saw as an affront to the state’s identity.

In response, students and women’s groups formed a six-kilometre human chain near the governor’s residence to press their demands. Governor Bhalla reportedly avoided travelling by road from the airport, opting for an Army helicopter instead.

The Congress says the failure of President’s rule underlines the urgent need for a change in leadership to bring peace back to Manipur.