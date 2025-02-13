With no consensus on a successor for N Biren Singh, even three days after his resignation as Manipur’s Chief Minister, the state has been placed under President’s Rule, deepening the ongoing political uncertainty.

As per Article 174(1) of the Constitution, state Assemblies must convene within six months of their last sitting. In Manipur, the previous Assembly session took place on August 12, 2024, setting Wednesday as the deadline for the next session. However, Governor Ajay Bhalla canceled the Budget session scheduled for Monday, citing the resignation of Chief Minister Biren Singh a day earlier.

Singh’s resignation came on the eve of a no-confidence motion and an anticipated floor test, effectively preempting a political showdown in the Assembly. His decision to step down follows nearly two years of ethnic unrest that began in May 2023, and sustained opposition demands for his removal.

Reacting to Singh’s exit, the Congress alleged on Monday that his resignation was aimed at safeguarding the BJP rather than addressing the needs of Manipur’s people, who continue to grapple with prolonged ethnic violence. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called Singh’s departure “long overdue,” while Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of lacking a concrete roadmap to restore peace in the conflict-ridden state.

The political turmoil intensified days after the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio tapes allegedly implicating Singh in the ethnic clashes. The tapes reportedly contain conversations suggesting that Meitei groups were permitted to loot arms and ammunition from government facilities during the violence against the Kuki community.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited the Supreme Court’s probe as a key factor in Singh’s resignation. “The mounting public pressure, the Supreme Court’s investigation, and the no-confidence motion by Congress have compelled this reckoning,” Gandhi stated.